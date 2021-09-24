Middletown, NJ cop helps 6 year old boy with autism get to school

For many kids, the bus stop can be a source of anxiety. Maybe they get picked on by the other kids, maybe they're just normal kids who are insecure about everything from their body shape to the clothes they're wearing. Maybe they just hate school like I did!

Either way, young kids learn a lot about being thrust into the public setting of school.

The exception is when a kid with special needs faces the same situation.

On one early morning recently, 6-year-old Jimmy who has autism had a fit refusing to walk onto the bus.

For parents with kids with autism, the routine is an important part of helping the child so the mom did not want to break the routine and ran out to bring her son back to the house. She was in PJs without shoes, but her son was the priority.

With the bus stopped during rush hour and traffic backing up on both sides, Jimmy's mom caught a break when Middletown police Officer Jennings walked up.

Thinking that she would be reprimanded for holding up traffic, the opposite happened.

The officer showed compassion and concern, engaged with Jimmy, gave him a fist bump and the little boy got on the bus.

According to the full story on the Patch, both mom and bus driver were crying.

Thank you to the brave and compassionate men and women who serve in the Middletown PD and across NJ as this story is just one of many that happen continuously throughout neighborhoods. I'm happy we're able to shine a light and give this outstanding officer the recognition he deserves.

The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Bill Spadea. Any opinions expressed are Bill's own. Bill Spadea is on the air weekdays from 6 to 10 a.m., talkin’ Jersey, taking your calls at 1-800-283-1015.

Enter your number to get our free mobile app

25 True Crime Locations: What Do They Look Like Today? Below, find out where 25 of the most infamous crimes in history took place — and what the locations are used for today. (If they've been left standing.)