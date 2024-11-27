Video: NJ homeowner leaving for work is ambushed by assailant in his yard

🚨Michael O’Neill encountered a man in his sideyard as he left for work before dawn

MIDDLE TOWNSHIP — A man said he was assaulted in his driveway early Tuesday morning as he was leaving for work in an attack that was caught on home security video.

Middle Township police said Michael O’Neill saw a man in the side yard of his home on Lafayette Avenue in the Green Creek section of Middle Township before 6 a.m. As O'Neill confronted the man, he was struck in the face with the metal cup of a sealed beverage container.

Pictures on his wife's Facebook page show him with an injury that bled near his eye.

Suspect in atttack on man in his Middle Township driveway 11/26/24 The attacker in his Middle Township driveway. (Middle Township police) loading...

Confident of an apprehension

O'Neill's security video shared with 6 ABC Action News shows O'Neill getting back up only to be punched back to the ground.

The man then ran off but quickly returned for the container before running off a second time

The suspect is described as a light-skinned Black or Hispanic man, about 6 feet tall wearing an orange hooded sweatshirt and black sweatpants with white writing.

O'Neill told 6 ABC Action News confident his assailant will be found. Middle Township police asked anyone with information to call them at 609-465-8700.

