NJ high school student, 16, killed in dirt bike crash with SUV

✅The teen collided with an SUV

✅ Police did not release the identities of the teen and driver

✅A visitation is scheduled for Friday

JACKSON — A GoFundMe fundraiser has been established to help the family of a 16-year-old who lost his life in a dirt bike crash on Saturday.

State Police Sgt. Jeffrey Lebron said the teen was riding a Kawasaki dirt bike north on County Road 628 in Upper Township around 2:30 p.m. when a Nissan Rogue headed south made a left turn into a driveway. The dirt bike collided with the Rouge on the passenger side. The teen was pronounced dead at the scene.

ALSO READ: Serious charges for NJ teen after drag racing injures cop

Vigil held for Jim Morell in Jackson 11/24/24 Vigil held for Jim Morell in Jackson 11/24/24 (Tri County Scanner News) loading...

The identities of the teen and the driver were not disclosed by Lebron. New Jersey 101.5 has confirmed the teen's identity as Jim Morell.

A friend of the Morell family has created a GoFundMe fundraiser, which raised over $32,000 in 24 hours for the family. Morell would have celebrated his birthday in two weeks, according to the fundraiser.

"It’s difficult to find the right words to bring comfort to those who cherished him. Jim was a devoted son, brother, nephew, cousin and friend," relative Salvatore Scalici wrote on the fundraiser page.

Grief counseling continues to be available at Jackson Memorial High School.

Report a correction 👈 | 👉 Contact our newsroom

Biggest NJ company layoffs announced in 2024 New Jersey saw over 14,000 total layoffs in 2023, according to WARN data. By late 2024, several large companies had announced multiple rounds of cuts in NJ. Gallery Credit: Erin Vogt

Monmouth Mall Demolition: What it looks like in November 2024 Here's what the Monmouth Mall looked like in mid-November 2024 as it continues it's transformation into the future. Gallery Credit: Mike Brant