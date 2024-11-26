Serious charges for NJ teen after drag racing injures a cop

🔴 A drag racing incident in Newark led to the injury of a police officer

🔴 A young man was arrested and charged

🔴 Police are looking for more suspects

NEWARK — An 18-year-old Somerville resident has been charged with aggravated assault on a police officer after a drag racing incident went sideways in Newark early Sunday.

According to Newark Public Safety Director Emanuel Miranda Sr., police were called around 1 a.m. about erratic driving at Frelinghuysen Avenue and Miller Street on the city's south side.

When police arrived, several individuals at the scene began to flee, both on foot and in cars. While also attempting to flee the scene, Wyatt Bowden drove his vehicle over an officer’s foot, officials said.

Police arrested Bowden and charged him with aggravated assault upon a police officer, eluding, and possession of a weapon (the car).

“This arrest should put daredevil drivers on alert that the streets of Newark are completely off limits to anyone planning a drag race or showcasing their hazardous driving stunts here,” Miranda said.

“Sadly, a Newark police officer was injured during this incident. But innocent pedestrians and other drivers could have been hurt by his group of careless drivers, who also put themselves in danger,” he added.

The officer was taken to University Hospital for treatment and is reportedly stable.

The investigation continues as police work to identify other suspects involved.

Report a correction 👈 | 👉 Contact our newsroom