Where to see mermaids swim in NJ this winter

Remember when your parents broke the news to you that mermaids weren’t real. Remember when you crumbled to the floor crying and screaming, “lies! LIES!”. Maybe that was just me. Well, guess what? Your parents were wrong and mermaids DO exist in New Jersey.

The most fabulous mermaids will be swimming in 550,000 gallons of water with 15,000 of their sea creature friends. If you look carefully, you’ll be able to spot a surprise mermaid among the stingrays!

From Feb. 24 to March 13 you can witness the mythical creatures at a very special exhibit.

Just imagine how mesmerizing it would be to see real-life sea goddesses swimming among the largest gathering of sharks in the Shark Realm Exhibit!

The best part about mermaids is that they are half-human so they can come up for air and take a photoshoot with you and your family. Or, if you prefer for her to be in her natural habitat, she can pose for a special H2O photo op as well.

You’ll also be able to enjoy mermaid-themed snacks and candies. Face painting and crafts will be available too! Remember, after March 13th they dive back into the Jersey Shore surf to swim home.

Where do you go to be a part of this magical mermaid experience? Adventure Aquarium in Camden, New Jersey. It would be a great idea to make reservations in advance. Here is their Facebook page to learn more. My family and I will see you there!

