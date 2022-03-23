Merger of hospitals in Bergen County, NJ blocked by court

A federal appeals court has upheld the rejection of a North Jersey hospital merger, blocking Hackensack Meridian Health’s proposed buyout of Englewood Healthcare Foundation.

The Federal Trade Commission had filed a complaint about the proposed deal in December 2020, saying it would decrease competition and drive-up health care costs for Bergen County area patients.

A federal court granted a preliminary injunction against the acquisition back in August, which was affirmed by the three-judge appeals panel.

According to the complaint, the merged healthcare system would control three of the six inpatient general acute care hospitals in Bergen County.

The proposed acquisition would leave insurers with few alternatives for inpatient general acute care services, which include a range of inpatient medical and surgical diagnostic and treatment services that require an overnight hospital stay, according to the FTC complaint.

Hackensack Meridian Health would be able to demand higher rates from insurers for the combined company's services, which, in turn, could lead to higher insurance premiums, co-pays, deductibles or other out-of-pocket costs for plan members. the complaint continued.

The administrative trial now is slated to begin on April 22.

“Had it been allowed to proceed, patients would have been left with fewer alternatives for inpatient general acute care services, which likely would have driven up prices and diminished the quality of care available in the area,” Federal Trade Commission Bureau of Competition Deputy Director John Newman said in a written statement on Tuesday.

Hackensack Meridian Health is the largest healthcare system in New Jersey, spanning across eight counties in the state’s northern and central regions.

In Bergen County, it operates its flagship hospital, Hackensack University Medical Center and partially owns Pascack Valley Medical Center — both within 10 miles of Englewood’s hospital.

Englewood is a non-profit independent hospital and healthcare network located in northern New Jersey, and it provides very similar services to Hackensack University Medical Center, according to the complaint.

“This acquisition would give the combined hospital system increased bargaining leverage, likely leading to increased prices,” Ian Conner, director of the FTC’s Bureau of Competition, previously said in December 2020. “The transaction would also remove the competitive pressures that have driven thes

hospitals to invest in quality improvements to the benefit of patients.”

Erin Vogt is a reporter and anchor for New Jersey 101.5. You can reac

eh her at erin.vogt@townsquaremedia.com

Click here to contact an editor about feedback or a correction for this story.

NJ Diners that are open 24/7

Best coffee shops & cafes near NJ beaches When it comes to food, New Jersey is known for many things such as pizza and pork roll. Don't count us out when it comes to coffee.

With all the hustle and bustle involved in the average New Jersey resident's day, coffee is essential. It doesn't matter whether you're living in the cities of North Jersey or the vacation spots at the shore.

In fact, as the former owner of two Jersey shore coffee houses, Coffee Dot Comedy in Sea Isle City and the Daily Grind in Ocean Grove, I know firsthand how much people at the Jersey shore love their coffee.

With respect to that, I asked my social media following where the best coffee houses at the Jersey Shore were, especially since my two places no longer exist.

Below is what they came up with. (And see this other article for their coffee shop and cafe recommendations for Central Jersey.)



St Peters enters NCAA Sweet 16, NJ gets Peacock Fever Saint Peter's University is the first New Jersey basketball team to make the NCAA Sweet 16 in over 20 years, after a big 70-50 win over Murray State.

New Jersey's new legislative districts for the 2020s Boundaries for the 40 legislative districts for the Senate and Assembly elections of 2023 through 2029, and perhaps 2031, were approved in a bipartisan vote of the Apportionment Commission on Feb. 18, 2022. The map continues to favor Democrats, though Republicans say it gives them a chance to win the majority.

Where everyone knows your name: Friendliest bars in NJ