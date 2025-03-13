Meet hero EMT who saved boy from wrecked bus — NJ Top News

Here's the stories you'll be talking about on the New Jersey 101.5 Morning Show with Eric Scott on Thursday:

Voorhees Mall at Rutgers University after a pro-Palestinian encampment Voorhees Mall at Rutgers University after a pro-Palestinian encampment (Hannah Gross, NJ Spotlight News) loading...

📚 The U.S. DOE sent letters to 60 universities with a warning

📚 Protect Jewish students from antisemitism or face consequences

📚 Three NJ universities received the letter

The U.S. Department of Education has sent letters to 60 colleges and universities across the nation, including three in New Jersey, warning them of potential consequences if they do not “fulfill their obligations under the Title VI of the Civil Rights Act to protect Jewish students on campus.”

The letter comes as one of the schools, Columbia University in Manhattan, had $400 million in federal funding cut off in an announcement by President Donald Trump on Friday. A day later, immigration officials arrested Columbia campus protest leader Mahmoud Khalil.

Princeton University, Rutgers University-New Brunswick, and Rutgers-Newark are among the schools that received the letter, warning them that they must protect Jewish students from harassment and discrimination, or they will face consequences.

“The Department is deeply disappointed that Jewish students studying on elite U.S. campuses continue to fear for their safety amid the relentless antisemitic eruptions that have severely disrupted campus life for more than a year. University leaders must do better,” Secretary of Education Linda McMahon said.

Overturned bus on the Garden State Parkway in Montvale 3/10/25, heroic nursing student Matt Overturned bus on the Garden State Parkway in Montvale 3/10/25 (The Lakewood Scoop), heroic nursing student Matt (Montvale mayor Mike Ghassali) loading...

🚨13 boys and the driver of an overturned school bus have be released

🚨A 14-year-old boy is still hospitalized after the bus rolled on top of him

🚨An investigation into the crash is ongoing

MONTVALE — The most seriously injured passenger in the overturn of a school bus on the Garden State Parkway has a nursing student and volunteer EMT to thank for getting him out from under.

The bus carrying Jewish school students from Lakewood to a wedding celebration overturned Monday night along the northbound lanes in Montvale near the New York State border, according to State Police. 14 boys were hospitalized along with driver Joseph Itzkowitz, 44, of Lakewood. All but one 14-year-old have been released hospitals.

Montvale mayor Mike Ghassali singled out a nurse and EMT volunteer named Matt he described as "courageous" who was first to pull over and help the children on the bus get out.

Canva illustration Canva loading...

• Marine biologists warn beachgoers to avoid touching the blue dragon sea slugs, which can deliver painful stings that feel like needles scraping across the skin.

• These tiny creatures, measuring about 1 inch, can still sting even after washing ashore and dying, posing a risk to unsuspecting beach visitors.

• With warming ocean temperatures, the range of these slugs is expected to expand, increasing the likelihood of encounters along the Jersey Shore.

Researchers warn that this beautiful thing you might find on the beaches on the East Coast, can cause painful stings and can be poisonous. Stay safe while enjoying the Jersey Shore this summer.

The sea slugs may be tiny, but a marine biologist warns that their sting feels like needles "scraping across your skin" and the pain can last up to three hours. They can sting in the water or even after they come ashore and die. Blue dragons live in the Atlantic, Pacific and Indian oceans, but their habitat is expanding, according to American Oceans, an advocacy group that aims to educate the public about marine species.

Canva / TSM Illustration Canva / TSM Illustration loading...

• According to a study by Business.CenturyLink, the most Googled dream job in New Jersey is an Artist.

• This job reflects a desire for creativity and self-expression, resonating with many who seek fulfillment in their careers.

• The study highlights various dream jobs across the U.S., showcasing a diverse range of aspirations from Lawyer in Alabama to Zoologist in Wyoming.

When you think of your dream job, what comes to mind?

Does just thinking about it bring a smile to your face, or is it something you're actually living and doing right now?

What defines your ultimate dream job?

Is it a job that excites you, provides fulfillment, and challenges you?

Maybe it's a job that would provide lots of money and fame. Or is simply fun.

Whatever you consider your dream job to be, there's a study that shows the most searched-for dream jobs in each state.

What is New Jersey's dream job?

10 things Baby Boomers complain about Gallery Credit: Kyle Clark

These are the long-gone NJ mall stores we miss the most With so many trends of the 1990's back in style, it's a great time to look back at a strong foundation of 80's and 90's culture — New Jersey mall shopping. Some stores were a highlight, every trip. Gallery Credit: Erin Vogt

Where the most drunk drivers are arrested in New Jersey Ranked by county, this is where New Jersey police made the most DUI arrests from July 2023 through June 2024. Gallery Credit: Rick Rickman

Start your day with up-to-the-minute news, traffic and weather for the Garden State.

Eric Scott hosts the New Jersey 101.5 Morning Show from 6 - 10 a.m. on New Jersey 101.5.

Join the conversation by calling 1-800-283-1015 or download the NJ101.5 app.

Eric Scott is the senior political director and anchor for New Jersey 101.5. You can reach him at eric.scott@townsquaremedia.com

Click here to contact an editor about feedback or a correction for this story.