3 universities in NJ could be next to have federal funds cut by Trump administration

📚 The U.S. DOE sent letters to 60 universities with a warning

📚 Protect Jewish students from antisemitism or face consequences

📚 Three NJ universities received the letter

The U.S. Department of Education has sent letters to 60 colleges and universities across the nation, including three in New Jersey, warning them of potential consequences if they do not “fulfill their obligations under the Title VI of the Civil Rights Act to protect Jewish students on campus.”

The letter comes as one of the schools, Columbia University in Manhattan, had $400 million in federal funding cut off in an announcement by President Donald Trump on Friday. A day later, immigration officials arrested Columbia campus protest leader Mahmoud Khalil.

"There is no question that the cancellation of these funds will immediately impact research and other critical functions of the University, impacting students, faculty, staff, research, and patient care," Columbia Interim President Katrina Armstrong said.

New Jersey schools warned of consequences

Princeton University, Rutgers University-New Brunswick, and Rutgers-Newark are among the schools that received the letter, warning them that they must protect Jewish students from harassment and discrimination, or they will face consequences.

“The Department is deeply disappointed that Jewish students studying on elite U.S. campuses continue to fear for their safety amid the relentless antisemitic eruptions that have severely disrupted campus life for more than a year. University leaders must do better,” Secretary of Education Linda McMahon said.

The campus of Princeton University

The letters come after the Trump administration pulled $400 million in federal funding from Columbia University due to the school’s continued inaction to protect Jewish students from discrimination during pro-Palestinian protests on campus.

“U.S. colleges and universities benefit from enormous public investments funded by U.S. taxpayers. That support is a privilege and it is contingent on scrupulous adherence to federal anti-discrimination laws,” McMahon said.

Direct investigations have been launched into five universities where widespread antisemitic harassment was reported. These include Columbia University, Northwestern University, Portland State University, the University of California, Berkeley, and the University of Minnesota, Twin Cities.

The other 55 universities are under investigation or monitoring in response to complaints filed with OCR.

Pro-Palestinian encampment at Rutgers University 4/29/24

The 60 schools that received letters from the Office for Civil Rights include:

American University

Arizona State University

Boston University

Brown University

California State University, Sacramento

Chapman University

Columbia University

Cornell University

Drexel University

Eastern Washington University

Emerson College

George Mason University

Harvard University

Illinois Wesleyan University

Indiana University, Bloomington

Johns Hopkins University

Lafayette College

Lehigh University

Middlebury College

Muhlenberg College

Northwestern University

Ohio State University

Pacific Lutheran University

Pomona College

Portland State University

Princeton University

Rutgers University

Rutgers University-Newark

Santa Monica College

Sarah Lawrence College

Stanford University

State University of New York Binghamton

State University of New York Rockland

State University of New York, Purchase

Swarthmore College

Temple University

The New School

Tufts University

Tulane University

Union College

University of California Davis

University of California San Diego

University of California Santa Barbara

University of California, Berkeley

University of Cincinnati

University of Hawaii at Manoa

University of Massachusetts Amherst

University of Michigan

University of Minnesota, Twin Cities

University of North Carolina

University of South Florida

University of Southern California

University of Tampa

University of Tennessee

University of Virginia

University of Washington-Seattle

University of Wisconsin, Madison

Wellesley College

Whitman College

Yale University

Rutgers Newark

Last year, Rutgers University was called out by a congressional committee for what it called “pervasive antisemitism,” News 12 reported.

According to a statement issued from Rutgers and reported by News 12, “Rutgers continues to honor a voluntary agreement reached with the DOE Office for Civil Rights that includes wide-ranging efforts to continue fostering a campus environment free of antisemitism.”

