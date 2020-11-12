Maximum and safe NJ family fun ideas for fall and winter 2020

As the weather gets colder while COVID-19 continues to grip New Jersey, families have been taking stock of their options for safe, all-ages fun.

As of mid-November, state law limits overall outdoor theme park occupancy at any one time to 50% of maximum capacity and requires face coverings for those 2 and up.

All indoor recreational businesses have been limited to 25% of capacity, including:

Arcades

Archery ranges

Arts and crafts studios (painting, ceramics)

Batting cages

Bowling alleys

Hatchet throwing arenas

Mini golf

Trampoline parks

Also by state directive, facial coverings are required for everyone 2 and up, though not required when eating/drinking.

The following are a round-up of New Jersey's best family-friendly attractions, still operating with safety protocols for late fall into the winter.