Max Weinberg back in NJ: He and his band are playing your requests on July 23

"Hey Max, Can you play "Up Up and Away" by the Fifth Dimension?"

As if the New Jersey Lottery Festival of Ballooning could get any better. Along with all those great balloons will be the music of Max Weinberg's Jukebox headlining the three-day event — and he and his fellow musicians will be taking your requests!

Max Weinberg’s Jukebox comes armed with an unlimited repertoire of classic songs, ready to engage the audience at the upcoming New Jersey Lottery Festival of Ballooning in a truly interactive concert experience on July 23.

Max invited you to create the set list in real time and his crack four-piece group will play the audience song requests on demand. You can choose hits from the glory days of rock-and-roll to say the Beatles and Stones and of course Bruce and The Street Band which Max knows a little something about.

“Weinberg, the New Jersey native and driving rhythmic force propelling The E Street Band, is also known to millions of fans for anchoring the house band for Late Night with Conan O’Brien for 17 years, where he enjoyed expanding his role as band leader and resident music historian.

Now you've got to know that any song request at the festival may be accompanied by either history lesson about the song, or a personal anecdote from Weinberg, who has not only played with many of the greats but knows a lot of them personally.

The 38th annual New Jersey Lottery Festival of Ballooning is the largest summertime hot air balloon and music festival in North America. The Festival relaunches July 23 through July 25 at Solberg Airport in Readington and features up to 100 hot air balloons taking flight twice each day over the scenic Hunterdon County countryside, live concerts, family entertainment and attractions, and more, safely spread out over the airport’s 744 acres.

Hot air balloons at the New Jersey Festival of Ballooning (NJ Festival of Ballooning)

Here's the FULL CONCERT LINEUP

Opening Day on Friday, July 23 is presented by Roche and will feature best-selling children’s recording artist Laurie Berkner in concert at 1:30 p.m.; a mass hot air balloon inflation and ascension at 6:30 p.m.; Max Weinberg’s Jukebox at 8 p.m.; and fireworks at 9:30 p.m.

The New Jersey Lottery presents Barenaked Ladies on Saturday, July 24 at 8 p.m. in conjunction with a nighttime hot air balloon glow. Hot air balloon ascensions are scheduled for 6:30 a.m. and 6:30 p.m. with entertainment and attractions throughout the day.

Styx performs on Sunday afternoon, July 25 at 3 p.m. Hot air balloon ascensions are scheduled for 6:30 a.m. and 6:30 p.m. with entertainment and attractions throughout the day.

Tickets for Max Weinberg’s Jukebox go on sale Monday, June 7 at 10 a.m. and can be purchased here..

The Tastiest Jersey Shore Food Trucks You Should Try This Summer