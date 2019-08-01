Math tutor touched 15-year-old student inappropriately, cops say

PLAINSBORO — A math tutor was charged with inappropriately touching a 15-year-old during an office study session on Sunday.

Middlesex County Prosecutor Andrew C. Carey said Suresh Rawal, 65, of East Windsor touched the student at the office of KASR Capital Academy located at a shopping area located at 666 Plainsboro Road on Plainsboro.

Carey did not identify the gender of the student.

Rawal was charged with one count of aggravated criminal sexual contact in the third degree, one count of endangering the welfare of a child in the third degree, and one count of criminal sexual contact in the fourth degree. He was being held at the Middlesex County Adult Corrections Center pending his initial court hearing on Thursday.

Carey asked anyone with additional information to call 609-745-5200.

Contact reporter Dan Alexander at Dan.Alexander@townsquaremedia.com or via Twitter @DanAlexanderNJ

