Masked gunman who shot up Old Bridge bus stop remains at large

OLD BRIDGE — It's been five days since a masked gunman shot up a commuter bus stop and the shooter is still out there.

The shots were fired from a rifle around 3:55 p.m. Monday at the Park and Ride on Route 9. Only four people were in the bus-stop shelter at the time and none were injured. The East Brunswick Patch reported that a bullet struck a plastic window on the shelter.

The gunman ran toward the Nieuw Amsterdam housing complex, which police searched.

The gunman was described as a black man wearing a brown mask, a green bandana, a grey sweatshirt and black sweatpants.

NJ Transit on Saturday said the incident remained under investigation.

"NJTPD continues to actively investigate this incident in coordination with our local law enforcement partners," an NJ Transit spokesman said in an email.