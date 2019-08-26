Man with rifle fires at Old Bridge Park and Ride — gunman sought

OLD BRIDGE — No one was injured when a man with a rifle fired multiple shots at an NJ Transit Park and Ride bus shelter on Monday afternoon.

The shots were fired around 3:55 p.m. at the facility on Route 9 northboundm but none of the four individuals in the shelter were injured, according to NJ Transit spokesman Jim Smith. The gunman ran off on foot toward a housing complex that borders the facility, Smith said.

Service to the Park and Ride was never interrupted by the investigation.

The gunman was described as a black male wearing a brown mask, a green bandana, a grey sweatshirt and black sweatpants.

Overhead video by ABC 7 Eyewitness News showed police in the Nieuw Amsterdam Village housing complex, and some of the residents evacuated from their homes.

NJ Transit and Old Bridge police continued their search for the suspect on Monday night, Smith said.

Contact reporter Dan Alexander at Dan.Alexander@townsquaremedia.com or via Twitter @DanAlexanderNJ

More from New Jersey 101.5