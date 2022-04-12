NJ court hearing set for 3 accused of raping woman they met at Manalapan bar

Three men accused of sexually assaulting a woman in a Marlboro home — after meeting her at a Manalapan bar — remained in police custody on Tuesday ahead of detention hearings.

Andrew J. Gallucci, of Marlboro, Richard S. Gathy, of Manalapan, and Ronald W. Hondo, of Monroe, are charged with first-degree aggravated sexual assault, second-degree sexual assault and third-degree criminal restraint stemming from an alleged incident the weekend of April 2 and 3.

All three 24-year-old men were slated to appear Wednesday morning before Superior Court Judge Paul X. Escandon in Freehold Borough.

Authorities have declined to share further information about the bar where prosecutors have said the trio met the woman and her male friend.

The group returned to Gallucci's Marlboro home, according to an affidavit of probable cause, where the male friend became ill after taking a drink that was given to him.

Andrew J. Gallucci, of Marlboro (Monmouth County Prosecutor's Office) Andrew J. Gallucci, of Marlboro (Monmouth County Prosecutor's Office) loading...

The woman said she was then held against her will in a bedroom and raped by two of the defendants at a time, as one remained out of the room, investigators say in the affidavit.

She eventually managed to partially redress and run from the room, finding her friend and leaving the home, investigators said.

The duo then called for a ride and the woman sought medical treatment at a local hospital, according to investigators.

Richard S. Gathy, of Manalapan (Monmouth County Prosecutor's Office) Richard S. Gathy, of Manalapan (Monmouth County Prosecutor's Office) loading...

Andrew Gallucci was being represented by attorney Yan Katsnelson, who declined to comment on the case on Tuesday.

Gathy and Hondo were being represented by attorney Mario Gallucci.

Mario Gallucci — whose Twitter handle is “@MrAcquittal” — has tagged Andrew Gallucci in mulitple Instagram photos and at least one Facebook post last year, calling him a great son.

Ronald W. Hondo, of Monroe Township (Monmouth County Prosecutor's Office) Ronald W. Hondo, of Monroe Township (Monmouth County Prosecutor's Office) loading...

Voter records list both as residents of the same house on Enclosure Drive in Marlboro, which also is registered in New York as the business address of Gallucci Law Firm LLC.

While attorney Mario Gallucci did not respond to a request for comment from New Jersey 101.5, NJ.com reported that he said, “We believe the narrative being spun is far from the actual events that took place.”

Mario Gallucci, the defense attorney, is self-billed on Twitter as a “Criminal Defense Attorney, Reality TV Star & Media Personality who people love to hate, but can't wait to talk to."

The suspect Gathy has been an electrical apprentice at Corbin Electrical Services, according to a LinkedIn profile.

The suspect Hondo was a student at Middlesex County College for four years, ending in 2018, according to a LinkedIn profile.

None of the three defendants have any previous convictions in New Jersey-based on a search of court records.

Erin Vogt is a reporter and anchor for New Jersey 101.5. You can reach her at erin.vogt@townsquaremedia.com

Click here to contact an editor about feedback or a correction for this story.

