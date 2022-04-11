Woman raped by 3 men who met her at Manalapan, NJ bar, cops say

Three men, each 24 years old, are accused of repeatedly raping a woman, not long after they met her at a bar in Monmouth County this month.

Andrew J. Gallucci, of Marlboro, Richard S. Gathy, of Manalapan, and Ronald W. Hondo, of Monroe Township have each been charged with first-degree aggravated sexual assault, second-degree sexual assault and third-degree criminal restraint, Acting Monmouth County Prosecutor Lori Linskey announced Monday.

The night of Saturday, April 2, Gallucci, Gathy and Hondo were at a bar in Manalapan, where they met the adult female and her male friend for the first time, according to an affidavit of probable cause.

Sometime between that night and early Monday, the three men brought the woman and her friend back to Gallucci’s home.

The male friend was given a drink and became ill, according to the affidavit, at which point Gallucci and Gathy allegedly restrained the woman against her will in a bedroom and repeatedly sexually assaulted her, according to Acting Monmouth County Prosecutor Lori Linskey.

'This was a disturbingly coordinated and predatory attack'

During the assaults, only two of the accused attackers were in the room at once, as the third was believed to be watching the woman’s friend, according to the affidavit.

“This was a disturbingly coordinated and predatory attack,” Linskey said in a written release.

“We commend the courage of the victim in coming forward to report what happened to her, and we look forward to bringing those responsible to justice.”

At some point, the woman was able to partially dress and run out of the room, finding her friend and saying they had to leave at once, according to the affidavit.

Surveillance footage from a nearby residence confirms the duo leaving the area of Galluci’s house in the early morning hours.

All three men were arrested on Friday and taken to Monmouth County jail, pending detention hearings in Monmouth County Superior Court.

Investigators are actively seeking additional information about the activities of Gallucci, Gathy and Hondo.

Anyone with potential information was urged to contact Detective Kayla Santiago of the MCPO Special Victims Bureau at 732-431-7160, ext. 3588 or Marlboro Township Police Department Detective Ed Ungrady at 732-536-0100.

Anonymous tips can also be submitted to the Monmouth County Crime Stoppers via confidential phone line at 1-800-671-4400, by downloading and using the free P3 Tips mobile app or online.

Every NJ city and town's municipal tax bill, ranked A little less than 30 cents of every $1 in property taxes charged in New Jersey support municipal services provided by cities, towns, townships, boroughs and villages. Statewide, the average municipal-only tax bill in 2021 was $2,725, but that varied widely from more than $13,000 in Tavistock to nothing in three townships. In addition to $9.22 billion in municipal purpose taxes, special taxing districts that in some places provide municipal services such as fire protection, garbage collection or economic development levied $323.8 million in 2021.

Every NJ pizza joint Barstool's Dave Portnoy has reviewed Dave Portnoy, commonly known as El Presidente, is the founder of Barstool Sports. Somewhere along the way, he decided to start reviewing local pizzerias, and the concept took off. Here is every New Jersey pizzeria Dave has stopped in, along with the score he gave them.

New Jersey's new legislative districts for the 2020s Boundaries for the 40 legislative districts for the Senate and Assembly elections of 2023 through 2029, and perhaps 2031, were approved in a bipartisan vote of the Apportionment Commission on Feb. 18, 2022. The map continues to favor Democrats, though Republicans say it gives them a chance to win the majority.

Update: NJ arrests in Jan. 6 U.S. Capitol riot A year later, more than 20 people from New Jersey have been charged with involvement in the Jan. 6 insurrection at the U.S. Capitol.

Average SAT scores for all NJ high schools, 2020-21 Average SAT scores for the 2020-2021 school year are listed by county, from highest to lowest. Data includes the combined score, as well as the average scores on the math and reading/writing sections.

Participation rates show the share of 12th graders in the Class of 2021 who took the SAT in 2020-21 or in prior years.

High schools aren't listed if there is no data or the number of students participating was low enough that average scores were not publicly reported to protect student privacy.

Erin Vogt is a reporter and anchor for New Jersey 101.5. You can reach her at erin.vogt@townsquaremedia.com

Click here to contact an editor about feedback or a correction for this story.