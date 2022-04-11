Woman raped by 3 men who met her at Manalapan, NJ bar, cops say
Three men, each 24 years old, are accused of repeatedly raping a woman, not long after they met her at a bar in Monmouth County this month.
Andrew J. Gallucci, of Marlboro, Richard S. Gathy, of Manalapan, and Ronald W. Hondo, of Monroe Township have each been charged with first-degree aggravated sexual assault, second-degree sexual assault and third-degree criminal restraint, Acting Monmouth County Prosecutor Lori Linskey announced Monday.
The night of Saturday, April 2, Gallucci, Gathy and Hondo were at a bar in Manalapan, where they met the adult female and her male friend for the first time, according to an affidavit of probable cause.
Sometime between that night and early Monday, the three men brought the woman and her friend back to Gallucci’s home.
The male friend was given a drink and became ill, according to the affidavit, at which point Gallucci and Gathy allegedly restrained the woman against her will in a bedroom and repeatedly sexually assaulted her, according to Acting Monmouth County Prosecutor Lori Linskey.
'This was a disturbingly coordinated and predatory attack'
During the assaults, only two of the accused attackers were in the room at once, as the third was believed to be watching the woman’s friend, according to the affidavit.
“This was a disturbingly coordinated and predatory attack,” Linskey said in a written release.
“We commend the courage of the victim in coming forward to report what happened to her, and we look forward to bringing those responsible to justice.”
At some point, the woman was able to partially dress and run out of the room, finding her friend and saying they had to leave at once, according to the affidavit.
Surveillance footage from a nearby residence confirms the duo leaving the area of Galluci’s house in the early morning hours.
All three men were arrested on Friday and taken to Monmouth County jail, pending detention hearings in Monmouth County Superior Court.
Investigators are actively seeking additional information about the activities of Gallucci, Gathy and Hondo.
Anyone with potential information was urged to contact Detective Kayla Santiago of the MCPO Special Victims Bureau at 732-431-7160, ext. 3588 or Marlboro Township Police Department Detective Ed Ungrady at 732-536-0100.
Anonymous tips can also be submitted to the Monmouth County Crime Stoppers via confidential phone line at 1-800-671-4400, by downloading and using the free P3 Tips mobile app or online.
Erin Vogt is a reporter and anchor for New Jersey 101.5. You can reach her at erin.vogt@townsquaremedia.com
