Maple Shade High student injured in Route 38 hit-and-run

CHERRY HILL — Police are looking for witnesses in a hit-and-run that left an 18-year-old high school student seriously injured Thursday night as he crossed a highway.

The man had climbed over a concrete barrier on Route 38 near a McDonald's about 8:50 a.m. and was hit in the westbound lanes by a driver who did not stop, according to police. The man was taken to the Cooper Hospital Trauma Center with a critical head injury.

Police did not disclose a description of the vehicle and asked witnesses to the incident to call 856-432-8856 or by texting "TIP CHERRYHILLPD" followed by the message to 888777.

A letter to parents identified the victim as a senior at Maple Shade High School and said a "Jeans Day" fundraiser was scheduled for Monday.

"The school district staff quickly organized a Jeans Day ... to rally behind the family, which is characteristic of our close-knit Maple Shade school district and community," schools Superintendent Beth Norcia said in an emailed statement Saturday. "The district’s counseling team will be available beginning next Monday, to meet with any student or staff member who needs additional support following this traumatic event."

