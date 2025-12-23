💍 Elizabeth man admitted killing his girlfriend shortly after popping the question

⚖️ Jose Melo pleaded guilty to aggravated manslaughter in Union County court

👩‍👧‍👦 Victim “Naky” Maldonado was a mother of two; Melo faces decades in prison

An Elizabeth man has admitted to stabbing his girlfriend to death a year ago, just hours after proposing to her at a club in a video shared online.

On Dec. 18 in Union County Superior Court, 53-year-old Jose Melo pleaded guilty to first-degree aggravated manslaughter in the killing of Naket Jadix Trinidad Maldonado.

Mother of 2, Naket Jadix Trinidad Maldonado was killed in December 2024 (GoFundMe via Yolanda De)

Victim remembered as devoted mother of two young children

The 31-year-old victim, known to her loved ones as “Naky” was a mother of two young children, according to a GoFundMe campaign that has raised nearly $30,000 for the family.

A day before the deadly killing, Melo posted video to Facebook of him proposing to the victim.

Union County NJ map court (Canva, Townsquare Media Illustration)

Affidavit: Melo called 911; couple’s young daughter was inside home

Melo, a registered sex offender for a 2010 conviction, was the person who called 911 the morning of Dec. 30, 2024, according to an affidavit of probable cause filed by investigators.

Aside from Melo and Maldonado, their 3-year-old daughter was also in the Florida Street residence when police arrived.

Sentencing to bring decades in prison under plea deal

Melo will face 28 years in state prison, when sentenced in March under his plea deal.

Prosecutors will request that he serve nearly 24 years — or 85% of that term — before becoming eligible for parole.

“While we hope this plea brings a sense of closure, our thoughts remain with Ms. Maldonado’s loved ones,” Union County Prosecutor William Daniel said.

