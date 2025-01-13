‘I killed my girl,’ NJ club DJ tells 911 just hours after proposing to her

🚨 DJ Jose Melo & fiancee Naket Jadix Trinidad Maldonado came home after clubbing

🚨 An hour later Melo was throwing up in the bathroom

🚨 'I killed my girl,' Melo told a 911 operator

ELIZABETH — A man charged with stabbing his fiancee hours after he had proposed marriage to her told police he "killed his girl" after an argument during a 911 call.

Jose Melo, 52, was charged with first-degree murder after Naket Jadix Trinidad Maldonado, 31, was found stabbed to death at a residence on Florida Street the morning of Dec. 30.

A day earlier, Melo, a "moderate risk" registered sex offender professionally known as DJ Melo, had posted Facebook video of his proposal to Maldonado at a club.

"I love you baby," the caption on the post states. The video has been removed from the account.

Melo is on the state sex offender registry after he threatened a woman with a box cutter and sexually assaulted her in 2010.

According to the affidavit, Melo's parents told police that Maldonado and their son went to the club after leaving their Florida Street home around 10 p.m. on Dec. 29.

They both came home around 4 a.m. Monday and took their 3-year-old daughter upstairs, according to the affidavit. An hour later, Melo was throwing up when he and his daughter came out of their bedroom.

Jose Melo proposes to Naket Jadix Trinidad Maldonado, Jose Melo Jose Melo proposes to Naket Jadix Trinidad Maldonado (Vdj Melo via Facebook), Jose Melo (NJ State police) loading...

Knife on the floor surrounded by blood

Melo used his fiancee's phone to call 911.

Officers found an unconscious woman on the floor near a bathroom. She was surrounded by blood. Cops found a large knife on a couch.

The county medical examiner said Maldonado was stabbed "numerous" times in the chest and abdomen.

The affidavit did not say what the two argued about.

According to the police report, Melo appeared to be under the influence of drugs or alcohol.

Melo is also charged with third-degree possession of a weapon for an unlawful purpose, and fourth-degree unlawful possession of a weapon.

A GoFundMe campaign said Naket had two daughters who will have an "easier time" thanks to over $29,000 in donations.

Report a correction 👈 | 👉 Contact our newsroom

Final flakes: When does snow season end in NJ? Gallery Credit: Dan Zarrow

Cough, cough: NJ's favorite lost voice and sore throat remedies Gallery Credit: Dan Zarrow