NJ sex offender proposes on video before murdering fiancee, cops say

ELIZABETH — A sex offender working as a club DJ is charged with slaughtering his fiancee the day after he posted video of his marriage proposal.

Jose Melo, 52, was charged with one count of first-degree murder after Naket Jadix Trinidad Maldonado, 31, was found stabbed to death at a residence on Florida Street on Monday morning.

A day earlier, Melo, professionally known as DJ Melo, had posted Facebook videoof his proposal to Maldonado at a club. "I love you baby," the message on the video says.

The couple embraced and kissed on camera. It's not clear when the proposal took place.

The post received more than 2,000 messages of congratulations, and then condolences.

Melo is also charged with one count of third-degree possession of a weapon for an unlawful purpose, and one count of fourth-degree unlawful possession of a weapon. Prosecutors did not disclose a motive for the stabbing.

Naket Jadix Trinidad Maldonado Naket Jadix Trinidad Maldonado (Flaka Naky Bella via Facebook) loading...

Tier 2 offender on state sex offender registry

According to a GoFundMe campaign created by Maldonado's aunt, she was the mother of two girls and has no other family in New Jersey.

"Naky was senselessly taken from us on December 30 in an act of evil. This horrible act by someone she trusted left her two children without either parent and with very little options for their future," the aunt said on the campaign.

Melo is also on the state sex offender registry after he threatened a woman with a box cutter and sexually assaulted her in 2010. He is a tier 2 offender considered to be a moderate risk. There are no current warrants posted for Melo. The entry gives Melo's address as Florida Street in Elizabeth.

Prosecutors ask anyone with information to call investigators at 908-370-6793 or Elizabeth police at 908-570-7852.

