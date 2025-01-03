6-Year-old dies in Ewing apartment building fire

🔥The fire started around 3 p.m. in a six story apartment building in Ewing

🔥Residents told police officers a child was trapped on the fourth floor

🔥13 police officers, 1 firefighter and 3 residents were injured

EWING TOWNSHIP — A six-year-old boy was killed and 13 police officers injured during a fire at an apartment building Thursday afternoon.

Ewing police chief Al Rhodes said the fire was reported just before 3 p.m. at the six story Cambridge Hall apartments on Lower Ferry Road. The first arriving officers went into the building after residents standing outside the building told them a child was trapped by smoke and flames in a fourth floor unit.

Firefighters found the unresponsive child who was taken to Capital Health Regional Medical Center where the boy was pronounced dead. A firefighter and three residents were also hospitalized for smoke inhalation, burns and exhaustion, according to Rhodes.

ALSO READ: Holmdel High graduate killed in New Orleans terror attack

Smoke from a fire at the Cambridge Hall apartments in Ewing 1/2/25 Smoke from a fire at the Cambridge Hall apartments in Ewing 1/2/25 (MidJersey.news) loading...

16 residents displaced by fire

Ewing's three fire companies responded along with mutal assistance from surrounding communities.

16 people from 12 units were displaced, according to Red Cross New Jersey. Seven volunteers were sent to assist residents with recovery and help them to contact their insurance companies.

Rhodes said the cause of the fire is under investigation but it is not considered to be suspicious.

Cambridge Hall is a 589 unit apartment building for residents age 55+ built in the 1970s.

ALSO READ: Unusual tap water taste and smell worries NJ residents

Report a correction 👈 | 👉 Contact our newsroom

Dan Zarrow's Top 10 Weather and Climate Stories of 2024 Gallery Credit: Dan Zarrow

Tolls and fares that will cost NJ travelers more next year Whether driving or taking mass transit, travels around NJ and into NY and PA will likely cost more in 2025. Gallery Credit: Erin Vogt