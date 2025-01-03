New water woes for NJ customers
💧 New Jersey American Water customers have a new issue
💧 Monmouth and Ocean Counties are effected
💧 When will the problem clear up?
Residents in Monmouth and Ocean Counties have noticed a change in the smell and taste of the water coming out of their taps.
New Jersey American Water, which provides drinking water to the area, says there is nothing to worry about.
"New Jersey American Water is aware of the Taste & Odor concerns currently occurring within Monmouth and Ocean Counties," the company said on its website, "We apologize for the inconvenience and are working to minimize any impacts to customers."
The company issued an alert to customers and said the change was due to seasonal "algal activity" that often occurs in colder months.
"While not a health concern, this is due to seasonal algal activity that generally occurs in the colder months of the year, and is only temporary," the company said.
Officials hope to have the issue resolved by Monday.
Not related to earlier problems in Central Jersey
In December NJ American Water customers began complaining about an odd taste and smell from the water being piped into their homes.
READ MORE: What caused tainted water in Central Jersey
It took nearly a week to pinpoint the source the of the problem.
Initial findings suggest that the difference in customers' water was the result of a leak from a company in Branchburg on Dec. 16. The facility repackages fragrances, essential oils, and flavorings.
The New Jersey Department of Environmental Protection issued a "Notice of Violation" to M&U International for an "unpermitted discharge."
According to officials, the Somerset County Office of Emergency Management conducted initial cleanup of a spill at M&U on Dec. 16, which made its way into a tributary of the Raritan River. It's unclear how long it took officials to make the connection between the spill and residents' complaints.
The spill consisted of compounds, most notably alpha-pinene, which is found in the oils of many coniferous trees, according to officials.
NJDEP noted that alpha-pinene can be smelled even at minute concentrations.
Despite the change in taste and smell, the water remained safe to drink.
