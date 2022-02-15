Man’s body found in median of Route 9 in Old Bridge, NJ

OLD BRIDGE — The discovery of a dead man led to the closure of Route 9 during the Tuesday morning commute.

Acting Old Bridge police chief Joe Mandola said the body of a middle-aged man was found lying in the grass median between Ferry Road and Spring Valley Road around 6:45 a.m.

Investigators said the man appears to be the victim of a hit-and-run crash.

Route 9 remained closed in both directions as of 9 a.m. between Ferry Road and Route 18 for the investigation by Old Bridge police and the Middlesex County Prosecutor's Office.

The closure caused delays on both Routes 9 and 18 as well as other roads around the immediate area, including Route 34, Old Bridge Matawan Road and Texas Road. Ramps were closed from Route 18 as well.

Another fatal crash on Route 9

The man's death would be the second on Route 9 in Old Bridge this year and the third in the township.

There was also a fatal crash on Route 9 in neighboring Marlboro early Sunday morning.

Acting Monmouth County Prosecutor Lori Linskey is looking for witnesses to the crash that killed a 19-year-old woman when a 2019 Cadillac XT5 crossover traveling south collided with a 2018 Nissan Altima at the intersection of Route 520 about 2:20 a.m. The Altima also hit a telephone pole.

The driver of the Altima, whose identity was not disclosed, later died at a hospital.

Contact reporter Dan Alexander at Dan.Alexander@townsquaremedia.com or via Twitter @DanAlexanderNJ

Best coffee places recommended in Central Jersey

NJ Diners that are open 24/7