Manchester, NJ cops revive tow truck driver responding to crash

Every Friday we discuss the job the cops have in front of them when they put on the uniform and head out for their shift. From traffic stops to domestic violence calls to car accidents and everything in between, there is nothing routine about the job of a law enforcement officer.

Today's #BlueFriday honorees are from the Manchester Township Police Department in Ocean County, NJ. Patrolman Michael Steffen, Patrolman Kyle Rickvalsky, Patrolman Brendan Brush, and Patrolman Julian Meaney responded to a call about an accident on Route 571 with injuries. Both drivers had sustained minor injuries and a tow truck was called to remove the disabled vehicles from the roadway.

Manchester Police Facebook page Manchester Police Facebook page loading...

Upon arrival, the tow truck driver collapsed on the roadway. Not missing a beat the officers rushed in, administered CPR, and used an AED to bring the unconscious man back from the brink of death. Thanks to the quick action, excellent training, and dedication to duty, these offers helped a man who may have otherwise taken his last breath far too soon.

We appreciate all of the New Jersey law enforcement officers who stay calm under pressure, deploy their training to save lives, and put their own health and safety at risk in order to help complete strangers. That's how you define a hero.

Here's a look at the Facebook post from the Manchester Police telling the full story:

The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Bill Spadea. Any opinions expressed are Bill's own. Bill Spadea is on the air weekdays from 6 to 10 a.m., talkin’ Jersey, taking your calls at 1-800-283-1015.

Enter your number to get our free mobile app

NJ freedom trucker convoy on March 5 — What Bill Spadea saw It was a chilly Saturday night and a rainy Sunday morning but that did not dampen the enthusiasm of the hundreds of vehicles participating in the New Jersey Freedom Convoy on March 5-6, 2022. Here are some pics of the event, from the crowds lining the overpasses and roadways, to the trucks to the line of vehicles heading south.