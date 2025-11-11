🚨 Manasquan police are asking for the public’s help after another electric dirt bike rider sped away from officers at 50 mph on Main Street.

🏍️ Mayor calls e-bike chaos the town’s top safety issue and urges statewide regulation before summer.

⚠️ Officials debate local bans as residents demand tougher rules after multiple police chases.

Manasquan Police Seek Electric Dirt Bike Rider Who Eluded Officers at 50 MPH

Police chase latest in series of e-bike incidents at Jersey Shore

A high-speed electric dirt bike rider is on the loose in Manasquan, and police are turning to the public for help identifying the suspect. According to the Manasquan Borough Police Department, officers tried to stop the rider on November 5, 2025, after witnessing them run a red light.

Instead of stopping, the rider took off, hitting speeds of more than 50 mph down East Main Street toward the beach. Police say they did not pursue the rider due to safety concerns, but the incident was captured on dash cam video.

Manasquan Police Seek Electric Dirt Bike Rider Who Eluded Officers at 50 MPH (Manasquan Police via Facebook)

“Another day, another electric dirt bike eluding the police,” the department wrote on Facebook, calling the situation both dangerous and frustrating.

The rider involved in the Nov. 5 incident remains unidentified, and police are urging anyone with information to contact the Manasquan Borough Police Department.

Mayor calls for statewide e-bike regulations

Mayor Michael Mangan says the out-of-control riders—often underage—have become a top public safety issue for the borough. “It is probably the No. 1 quality-of-life concern we faced the entire summer,” Mangan told News12 New Jersey.

Town leaders debate e-bike ban on local streets

Manasquan’s borough council is now considering a ban on e-bikes along Main Street, South Street, and other borough-owned access roads. But Route 71, where the latest chase began, is a state highway, meaning local ordinances would not apply there. The New Jersey Departmentof Transportation would need to approve any speed limit change.

The mayor and town leaders are pressing state lawmakers in Trenton to step in with new rules requiring licenses, insurance, and speed controls for e-bikes and electric dirt bikes.

Many NJ towns struggle with e-bike regulation

The growing popularity of e-bikes in New Jersey have led to a similar rise in accidents.

Local officials have been struggling to come up with solutions.

In October, Union County announced a ban on e-bikes and scooters in all county parks. The ban was announced following the collision death of a 13-year-old e-bike rider in Scotch Plains.

Other towns have banned or placed restrictions on e-bikes after seeing them zip between cars and on sidewalks.

State Senate President Nick Scutari is calling for legislation that would update New Jersey's laws regulating e-bikes and scooters. (Canva/Townsquare Media illustration)

State officials may consider tougher regulations of e-bikes

State Senate President Nick Scutari says lawmakers are concerned about the rise in accidents and fatalities.

Scutari is calling for legislation that would update New Jersey's laws regulating these types of electric bikes and scooters.

Following the fatality in Scotch Plains, Scutari says current laws do not take into consideration the new generation of e-bikes.

"They are faster, more powerful, and far more prevalent. We are in a new era of e-bike use that requires updated safety standards to help prevent accidents, injuries, and fatalities," Scutari said.

