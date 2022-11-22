Do you feel honored, Manalapan? You should.

You know that special holiday programming that rolls around every year on the Hallmark Channel? Usually it's a theme like small-town girl who found a career in the big city comes back home for the holidays after strife with her noncommittal big-city boyfriend and she invariably falls in love with an old high school friend. Old friend is usually seen wearing flannel while chopping firewood or something equally manly.

Well, in order to promote their holiday programming this is the second year in a row that Hallmark Channel is doing Countdown to Christmas events across the country. Only 8 towns in all of the United States were selected, and one of them this year is Manalapan.

Christmas tree in woods imtmphoto loading...

The event is taking place at Anne Ellen Tree Farm November 25 to 27 and December 3 and 4.

Guests can score some holiday goodies, pose for a commemorative Countdown to Christmas photo (guys, where flannel with the sleeves half rolled up) and random folks will be winning free Christmas trees courtesy of Hallmark Channel.

Anne Ellen Tree Farm is found at 114 Daum Road in Manalapan, NJ. Countdown to Christmas takes place from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. on the previously mentioned dates.

Decorative christmas lights for a back yard party imging loading...

The farm is over 50 acres with more than 50,000 Christmas trees of five different types. You can do a choose-and-cut option or they offer pre-cut. Also? They have farm animals there for your kids to fall in love with.

This sounds like I'm starting to write the script for the next sappy Hallmark Channel Christmas movie.

Opinions expressed in the post above are those of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Jeff Deminski only.

You can now listen to Deminski & Doyle — On Demand! Hear New Jersey’s favorite afternoon radio show any day of the week. Download the Deminski & Doyle show wherever you get podcasts, on our free app, or listen right now.

Click here to contact an editor about feedback or a correction for this story.

Favorite holiday movies from your childhood that will never get old

LOOK: The top holiday toys from the year you were born With the holiday spirit in the air, it’s the perfect time to dive into the history of iconic holiday gifts. Using national toy archives and data curated by The Strong from 1920 to today, Stacker searched for products that caught hold of the public zeitgeist through novelty, innovation, kitsch, quirk, or simply great timing, and then rocketed to success.