Man yells ‘go back to Lakewood’ at Target shopper, cops say

BRICK — A man who police say yelled at and harassed a shopper at a Target store was found by use of a drone.

A shopper reported being harassed by a another man, later identified as Francis Dudas, 51, of Brick as he entered the store on Route 70 in Brick Monday night around 7:30 p.m., police said. The other man continued to taunt the shopper as he went through the store, according to Brick police.

The shopper told Dudas he was calling police, who said the shopper should call an ambluance, too, police said. .

Dudas at one point told the man was "go back to Lakewood," referring to the Ocean County township with a large Jewish population.

Police used a drone to find Dudas win a wooded area off Cedar Bridge Avenue in Brick, police said.

Dudas was charged with bias intimidation simple assault, bias intimidation harassment, simple assault, harassment and terroristic threats and is being held at the Ocean County Jail pending a first appearance.

Security camera footage of Francis Dudas at Target in Brick (Brick police)

