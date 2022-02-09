Man who got out on highway in Toms River, NJ pushed nearly 100 feet by car

TOMS RIVER — A man was killed Tuesday night after he parked on a highway and got out of his car.

Toms River police spokeswoman Jillian Messina said the man was parked along the shoulder of the eastbound lanes of Bay Avenue (Route 571) near Twin Oaks Drive around 10:25 p.m. when Ashley Beams, 31, of Toms River drifted out of her lane and hit him.

Beams' vehicle pushed the man and the vehicle 96 feet along the roadway, according to Messina.

The man was pronounced dead at the scene. Messina did not disclose his identity because his family had not yet been notified.

Messina did not disclose the circumstances of Beams' loss of control of her vehicle.

Beams was taken to Jersey Shore University Medical Center, according to Messina, who said charges are pending.

