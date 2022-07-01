Man wanted for Highland Park, NJ assault arrested in Missouri

HIGHLAND PARK – Police in Missouri have arrested the man believed to be responsible for an early morning aggravated assault of a woman in Highland Park nearly a month ago.

Theodomiro Casamiro, 23, was apprehended without incident Tuesday afternoon in Liberty, Missouri, by police from Liberty and Kansas City, Middlesex County Prosecutor Yolanda Ciccone and borough Police Chief Richard Abrams announced Friday.

Police said that on June 5 at around 4 a.m., an adult female was approached and physically attacked while walking along Raritan Avenue.

With the help of the Edison Police Department, detectives identified Casamiro as the suspect. He was working in Edison at the time and living in Highland Park.

Casamiro has been charged with aggravated assault and kidnapping. Both are second-degree charges, meaning each carries potential penalties of 5 to 10 years in state prison and fines up to $150,000.

Casamiro is currently being held at the Clay County Detention Center and will be extradited to New Jersey.

