Jerusalem Pizza restaurant in Highland Park, NJ recovers from fire

HIGHLAND PARK — A kosher pizza restaurant is temporarily closed and four people displaced after a fire Tuesday night.

Fire broke out at Jerusalem Pizza on Raritan Avenue around 11:15 a.m. leaving black soot above the sign. The cause of the fire, under investigation by the Middlesex County Fire Marshal’s office, does not appear to be suspicious, according to Highland Park police.

MyCentralJersey.com reported the second floor of the building collapsed which displaced four residents. Red Cross New Jersey said it is assisting several residents who live in the apartments above the restaurant with temporary housing, food and clothing.

The co-owned China Lee restaurant in the same building which is also kosher was also closed by the fire.

Jerusalem Pizza in Highland Park after a fire 2/5/24

GoFundMe for displaced residents

Jerusalem Pizza's menu goes beyond pasta and pizza and includes falafel, sushi, babaganoush and knish.

"Our hearts go out to you during this difficult time. Your establishments have been cherished community staples for decades, serving delicious food and creating lasting memories. We hope for a speedy recovery and look forward to seeing you back in business soon," Chaverim of Middlesex County wrote on their Facebook page.

A GoFundMe page was created to assist the displaced residents with long-term assistance to recover from the fire. The residents were living there as part of an agreement with the Reformed Church Affordable Housing Corporation.

