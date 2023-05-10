A New Jersey branch is on a fresh list of several Wells Fargo locations that are scheduled to close their doors in a few months.

As more consumers shift their banking routines from in-person visits to the use of online platforms, a weekly bulletin from the Office of the Comptroller of the Currency lists 17 upcoming branch closings for California-based Wells Fargo, across 12 states.

The New Jersey branch getting the axe is located at 400 Raritan Avenue in Highland Park.

There is a 90-day notification policy in place for branch closings, so customers can still visit the Highland Park location until at least the middle of July.

Per federal rules, the branch should have been contacting customers directly about the closure. It also needs to post signage on site when the actual closure is approaching.

There is a Wells Fargo branch and ATM in nearby New Brunswick.

New Jersey is home to 411 Wells Fargo ATMs and 227 bank branches.

