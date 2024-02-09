NJ elementary school shuts down for nasty virus outbreak

HIGHLAND PARK — An elementary school is closed Friday due to a "gastrointestinal outbreak."

With a note on the website of the Highland Park School District, Superintendent Kristina Susca told parents that Irving School is shut down for the day "in accordance with the advice of the Board of Health."

The school's aftercare program was canceled for Thursday and Friday as well.

"This closure will facilitate a thorough deep cleaning of the entire building, ensuring the safety and well-being of our students and staff," Susca said.

Irving School handles pre-K, kindergarten, and first-grade children.

Gastrointestinal illnesses typically result in vomiting or diarrhea.

Susca said the district will be in touch soon with parents regarding how the school plans to make up for the missed day.

"Wishing you all good health and a swift recovery," she said.

All other school buildings in the district are open.

