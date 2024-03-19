NJ man found guilty of murder and hostage situation at house

NJ man found guilty of murder and hostage situation at house

Larry Brown convicted of murder at Beverly home (BCPO, Google Maps)

🔺 NJ man convicted of brutal murder

🔺 Woman and kids held hostage for hours

🔺 Standoff closed nearby school for a day

BEVERLY — A 29-year-old man has been found guilty of beating a man to death and then holding a woman and children hostage for several hours, Burlington County Prosecutor LaChia Bradshaw announced.

Larry Brown, who primarily lived with a relative in Burlington Township, was convicted of first-degree murder in the June 2022 killing of 34-year-old Cecilio Luciano at a Beverly City home.

Brown was also found guilty of kidnapping and additional charges related to barricading himself inside the home with the woman and four children, sparking a SWAT standoff with law enforcement.

SEE ALSO: NJ woman refused rehab while drunk, hit and killed boyfriend

Beverly home ( Google Maps)
loading...

Luciano, a resident of Highland Park, had been beaten to death with a baseball bat just after 1 a.m. on June 14, according to Bradshaw.

The hostages were eventually released unharmed, before Brown then exited the house around 8:30 a.m. and was arrested.

The home where the killing and standoff happened is directly across the street from Beverly City School — which remained closed for a day as a safety precaution. It serves students from prekindergarten through 8th grade.

In Brown's trial, a Superior Court jury in Burlington County deliberated for several hours over three days, before returning the verdict on Friday.

Sentencing was set for May 10.

Report a correction 👈 | 👉 Contact our newsroom

LOOK: Counties with the highest unemployment in New Jersey

Stacker compiled a list of the counties with the highest unemployment in New Jersey using data from the Bureau of Labor Statistics. Counties are ranked by unemployment rate in November 2023.

Gallery Credit: Stacker

LOOK: These Are the 50 biggest retailers in America

Stacker compiled a list of the 50 biggest retailers in the country, using retail sales data from Kantar, provided by the National Retail Federation.

Gallery Credit: Madison Troyer & Zack Abrams

Filed Under: Beverly, Burlington County, Burlington Township, Crime, Highland Park, Middlesex County
Categories: New Jersey News, Ultimate New Jersey
Comments
Leave A Comment

More From New Jersey 101.5 FM