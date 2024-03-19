NJ man found guilty of murder and hostage situation at house
🔺 NJ man convicted of brutal murder
🔺 Woman and kids held hostage for hours
🔺 Standoff closed nearby school for a day
BEVERLY — A 29-year-old man has been found guilty of beating a man to death and then holding a woman and children hostage for several hours, Burlington County Prosecutor LaChia Bradshaw announced.
Larry Brown, who primarily lived with a relative in Burlington Township, was convicted of first-degree murder in the June 2022 killing of 34-year-old Cecilio Luciano at a Beverly City home.
Brown was also found guilty of kidnapping and additional charges related to barricading himself inside the home with the woman and four children, sparking a SWAT standoff with law enforcement.
SEE ALSO: NJ woman refused rehab while drunk, hit and killed boyfriend
Luciano, a resident of Highland Park, had been beaten to death with a baseball bat just after 1 a.m. on June 14, according to Bradshaw.
The hostages were eventually released unharmed, before Brown then exited the house around 8:30 a.m. and was arrested.
The home where the killing and standoff happened is directly across the street from Beverly City School — which remained closed for a day as a safety precaution. It serves students from prekindergarten through 8th grade.
In Brown's trial, a Superior Court jury in Burlington County deliberated for several hours over three days, before returning the verdict on Friday.
Sentencing was set for May 10.
Report a correction 👈 | 👉 Contact our newsroom
LOOK: Counties with the highest unemployment in New Jersey
Gallery Credit: Stacker
LOOK: These Are the 50 biggest retailers in America
Gallery Credit: Madison Troyer & Zack Abrams