Burlington, NJ man charged in deadly standoff that closed school

BEVERLY — A Tuesday morning standoff at a house located next to an elementary school began with a phone call about a homicide.
While a suspect has been charged, he has not been charged with killing the 27-year-old Highland Park man found in the Bentley Avenue house.
A woman notified Beverly police that she had received a call from Larry Brown, 27, of Burlington Township, at 1:15 a.m. telling her that Cecilio Luciano had been killed inside a house.
Police were aware of four children and a woman living in the house. Brown refused police orders to leave, according to acting Burlington County Prosecutor LaChia L. Bradshaw.
The residents were released unharmed over the course of several hours. Brown exited the house around 8:30 a.m. and was arrested.
Bradshaw did not disclose the relationships between Luciano, the woman and Brown.
The State Police TEAMS Unit entered the home and located Luciano's body.
Although witnesses told police that Luciano had been shot, the Burlington County Medical Examiner said Luciano had in fact been bludgeoned to death. No charges have been filed in connection with the homicide.
Brown was charged with second-degree certain persons not to have weapons, kidnapping and unlawful possession of a weapon. He was being held at the Burlington County Jail in Mount Holly pending a detention hearing in Superior Court.
School at the neighboring Beverly City School was closed for day because of the standoff.
The Summer season is here, and so are New Jersey’s street fairs
A full list of family fun street fairs happening now through the end of summer in New Jersey.
(All events are listed in date order through the September 21)
Where to find NJ's newest legal weed stores
NJ approved six new recreational cannabis dispensaries. Here is where they are located.
These are the best hiking spots in New Jersey
A trip to New Jersey doesn't have to be all about the beach. Our state has some incredible trails, waterfalls, and lakes to enjoy.
From the Pine Barrens to the Appalachian Trail to the hidden gems of New Jersey, you have plenty of options for a great hike. Hiking is such a great way to spend time outdoors and enjoy nature, plus it's a great workout.
Before you go out on the trails and explore some of our listeners' suggestions, I have some tips on hiking etiquette from the American Hiking Society.
If you are going downhill and run into an uphill hiker, step to the side and give the uphill hiker space. A hiker going uphill has the right of way unless they stop to catch their breath.
Always stay on the trail, you may see side paths, unless they are marked as an official trail, steer clear of them. By going off-trail you may cause damage to the ecosystems around the trail, the plants, and wildlife that live there.
You also do not want to disturb the wildlife you encounter, just keep your distance from the wildlife and continue hiking.
Bicyclists should yield to hikers and horses. Hikers should also yield to horses, but I’m not sure how many horses you will encounter on the trails in New Jersey.
If you are thinking of bringing your dog on your hike, they should be leashed, and make sure to clean up all pet waste.
Lastly, be mindful of the weather, if the trail is too muddy, it's probably best to save your hike for another day.
I asked our listeners for their suggestions of the best hiking spots in New Jersey, check out their suggestions: