Man walks out of ShopRite in NJ with nearly $2K worth of groceries

NUTLEY — Surveillance video captured a man filling his shopping cart with nearly $2,000 worth of merchandise and leaving without paying.

Police said the man got out of a gray Nissan Altima parked across the street from the ShopRite on Franklin Avenue on Feb. 5. He grabbed a cart and walked around the supermarket gathering the items.

He then left the store, got into the car and left.

Police said the value of the items stolen totaled $1,943.

Surveillance image of a man police said is a shoplifter at ShopRite in Nutley Surveillance image of a man police said is a shoplifter at ShopRite in Nutley (Nutley police) loading...

Police said the man was wearing a black mask, black vest, black hat, gray sweatpants, and a gray hoodie.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call Nutley police at 973-284-4940.

