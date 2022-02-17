NUTLEY — A man who shoplifted nearly $2,000 worth of items in a single shopping cart was careful in how he took the items and what he took.

Police are looking for the man who stole $1,943 worth of items from the ShopRite supermarket on Franklin Avenue Feb. 5. Nutley police spokesman Tony Montanari said the suspect in the released images lined the cart with paper towels.

"He filled the interior with items such as (over the counter allergy medications) Clariton and Alegra in volume. These items range from $20 - $44 each and dozens were taken," Molinari told New Jersey 101.5.

Surveillance image of a man police said is a shoplifter at ShopRite in Nutley Surveillance image of a man police said is a shoplifter at ShopRite in Nutley (Nutley police) loading...

Police said the man got out of a gray Nissan Altima parked across the street from the store. When the man was done he met the car in the store's south parking lot and drove off.

Police said the man was wearing a black mask, black vest, black hat, gray sweatpants, and a gray hoodie.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call Nutley police at 973-284-4940.

Dan Alexander is a reporter for New Jersey 101.5. You can reach him at dan.alexander@townsquaremedia.com

Click here to contact an editor about feedback or a correction for this story.

Best coffee places recommended in Central Jersey

Where everyone knows your name: Friendliest bars in NJ