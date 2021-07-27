Man stabbed in Brick, NJ supermarket parking lot
A man was stabbed in the back in the parking lot of a ShopRite in Brick on Monday afternoon, according to prosecutors.
Police found a 44-year-old man outside the store on Route 70 around 4 p.m. with multiple wounds in what appeared to be a targeted attack, according to Ocean County Prosecutor Bradley Billhimer.
The man, who was not identified, was taken to Jersey Shore University Hospital. He was in critical but stable condition on Tuesday morning, according to the prosecutor.
"There is no danger to the public at this time, our investigation indicates this was a targeted attack against the victim," Billhimer said. He did not disclose a possible motive for the stabbing.
Police asked anyone with information about the incident to call the Prosecutor's Office at 732-929-2027, extension 3989 or Brick police at 732-262-1122.
