Man posed as cop and stopped juvenile on street, police say

WASHINGTON TOWNSHIP (Warren) — Township police and the Warren County Prosecutor’s Office have asked for the public's help in finding a man they say stopped a juvenile while posing as a law enforcement officer.

The incident happened between 1 and 1:30 p.m. Friday, according to the prosecutor's office.

The juvenile said the man approached wearing "a police-like uniform with regular shoes" while driving a black and white vehicle with the word “police” written on the passenger side door. Police said the juvenile was walking in the area of Route 57 East, Washington Square Circle and 401 Route 57 East.

According to the prosecutor's office, the man was not reported to be wearing a gun or other equipment typically carried by law enforcement.

Police said there was no recorded police activity involving state, county or local law enforcement agencies in the area at the time of the reported incident.

That stretch of Route 57 houses a strip mall where the Department of Child Protection and Permanency, Warren local office and the Dollar Tree is located, police said.

Anyone with information about Friday’s incident can call the Washington Township Police Department at 908-689-1630 or the Warren County Prosecutor’s Office at 908-475-6060.

