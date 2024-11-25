Man nearly dies in stabbing at authentic New Jersey pizzeria

OAKLAND — A Bergen County man has been charged with attempted murder for a shocking stabbing at an Italian restaurant in North Jersey, according to authorities.

Jose Higinio Ramos Solis, 34, of Oakland was arrested on Thursday, Bergen County Prosecutor Mark Musella said. He also faces weapons charges.

Oakland police found a 53-year-old man who had been stabbed with a large knife at Cafe L'Amore on Ramapo Valley Road around 3 p.m. that day, Musella said.

He was rushed to the hospital and was in stable condition as of late Friday afternoon, according to the prosecutor's office.

Jose Higinio Ramos Solis (Bergen County Sheriff's Office)
However, Musella said the attacker had run away.

Ramos Solis was arrested not far from the scene, Musella said. Authorities said Ramos Solis approached the victim and stabbed him inside the restaurant and pizzeria.

He is being held at Bergen County Jail.

According to jail records, Ramos Solis was born in Honduras and is still a Honduran citizen. A detainer has been issued by federal immigration authorities.

A detainer requests that a local law enforcement agency give ICE a heads-up if the suspect will be released from custody. This allows ICE to take custody of the individual before they are released.

