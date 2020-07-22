Man killed in Route 195 crash Wednesday morning

UPPER FREEHOLD — A man was killed in a crash on Route 195 Tuesday morning that closed the road for more than three hours, according to State Police.

It was one of two deaths on Monmouth County highways within several hours of each other.

The crash on westbound Route 195 in Upper Freehold between Exit 16 for Six Flags and Exit 11 involved two vehicles. It happened about 6:30 a.m., according to State Police spokesman Philip Curry.

A photo by MidJersey.news shows two damaged vehicles.

The 30-something man who died was not publicly identified pending notification of his family. A second person involved in the crash was hospitalized for treatment of minor injuries, Curry said.

Curry said the cause of the crash remains under investigation.

The westbound lanes were completely closed just before 8 a.m., creating a multi-mile delay approaching the crash scene. The left lane was reopened about 11:45 a.m.

A 26-year-old motorcyclist from Lavallette was killed late Tuesday night when he lost control of his 2013 Kawasaki EX6 motorcycle on Route 138 eastbound near the ramp to Route 35 North, according to Wall police Capt. Greg Carpino.

The man was not identified pending notification of his family.

It was the third fatal crash involving a motorcycle in New Jersey in the past week. One crash was on Route 18 and another on Route 35 both in Old Bridge.

