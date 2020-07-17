Passenger dies in 2nd Old Bridge motorcycle crash in 2 days

A crash on Route 35 late Thursday night was the second deadly crash in as many days involving a motorcycle in Old Bridge.

A driver and a woman passenger on a Harley Davidson motorcycle traveling about 11:50 p.m. on Route 35 near Industrial Drive in the Laurence Harbor section were thrown off after the driver lost control, according to Middlesex County Prosecutor Yolanda Ciccone.

The woman was pronounced dead at the scene while the driver was taken to Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital for treatment of his injuries.

The identities of both the rider and passenger were not revealed by Ciccone pending notification of family.

The previous night about 11 p.m., John Flanagan, 19, of Aberdeen, was hit by a black Lexus making a left turn from the southbound lanes of Route 18 at Ferry Road.

Old Bridge police spokesman Joseph Mandola said Flanagan hadn't stopped for a red light. He later died at Raritan Bay Medical Center. The driver of the Lexus received minor bruises and cuts from broken glass, Mandola said.

A GoFundMe page was created to help Flanagan's family with expenses.

Contact reporter Dan Alexander at Dan.Alexander@townsquaremedia.com or via Twitter @DanAlexanderNJ

More from New Jersey 101.5: