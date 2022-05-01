MANCHESTER — A Jackson man was not wearing a helmet before a fatal motorcycle crash Saturday afternoon on Pasadena Road involving another motorcyclist.

Paul Brinkman, 66, and Toms River resident Michael Varcadipane, 57, were riding eastbound together through Manchester's Whiting Section at around 2:15 p.m. Brinkman was in a staggered formation behind Varcadipane, according to police.

Investigators found that Varcadipane had spotted a disabled motorcyclist on the side of the road. He began slowing down and pulling over to the shoulder.

But Brinkman did not notice the motorcycle in front of him. He crashed into Varcadipane's blue 2018 Indian Chieftain motorcycle and they both lost control.

Brinkman and Varcadipane were both thrown from their motorcycles. While Varcadipane was wearing a helmet, Brinkman was not.

Officers arrived at the scene near the intersection with Mt. Misery Road to find Brinkman severely injured. He was pronounced dead soon after despite life-saving measures.

Varcadipane had injuries on his right side but refused medical treatment.

"The investigation into the crash is still ongoing, but at this point, following too closely and rider inattention appear to be the primary contributing factors," police said.

