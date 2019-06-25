Man killed, 7 hurt in hit-run on Route 130 — Cops search for driver

ROBBINSVILLE — A man was killed and seven people were injured in a hit-and-run crash on Route 130 on Monday night.

Investigators say the southbound driver of a Trans Am was forced into the northbound lanes by a white GMC Savana van about 6:30 p.m. and went into two cars traveling in the opposite direction.

The driver of the Trans Am, Vincent Zitani, 23, of Yardville, was pronounced dead at the scene.

The white van fled the scene and was found in Langhorne, Pennsylvania, on Tuesday but the driver remains at large.

Mercer County Prosecutor's Office spokeswoman Casey DeBlasio did not say how the Trans Am was forced into the southbound lanes or if the work van had the name of a company written on the side.

The Trans Am struck a Toyota Highlander, which was carrying five relatives and a family friend, and a Hyundai Elantra. The family and the Elantra driver remained hospitalized Tuesday morning.

DeBlasio asked anyone with information about the crash to call 609-259-3900.

Contact reporter Dan Alexander at Dan.Alexander@townsquaremedia.com or via Twitter @DanAlexanderNJ

More from New Jersey 101.5