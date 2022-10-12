A grand jury has returned a four-count indictment against a Keyport man who's accused of sexually assaulting a woman at gunpoint in her hotel room over the summer.

Kareem Lee, 31, is charged with first-degree armed robbery, first-degree aggravated sexual assault, and two weapons offenses, the Monmouth County Prosecutor's Office announced on Wednesday. A grand jury determines whether there's enough evidence to proceed with formal charges.

Police in Tinton Falls were dispatched to a motel on Route 33 shortly after 2:30 p.m. on July 21. Upon arrival, the victim told officers that she had been sexually assaulted at gunpoint by a man who had entered her room.

Lee was identified as a suspect in the case and was located by Red Bank police in Count Basie Park on July 22, the prosecutor's office said.

As Lee remains lodged in jail pending future court proceedings, investigators are seeking additional information about the defendant's activities. Anyone with information related to this case or the defendant is asked to contact MCPO Dawn Correia at 800-533-7443 or Tinton Falls Police Department Officer Christopher Mills at 732-542-4422.

Attempts to reach Lee's attorney were unsuccessful as of Wednesday afternoon.

Dino Flammia is a reporter for New Jersey 101.5. You can reach him at dino.flammia@townsquaremedia.com

