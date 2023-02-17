Man fatally stabbed at Trenton, NJ high school basketball tournament

TRENTON – One person was fatally stabbed multiple times while in the concourse at the Cure Insurance Arena during the Mercer County Tournament boys basketball championship Thursday night.

Mercer County Prosecutor Angelo Onofri said Khalil Glanton, 22, of Trenton was stabbed multiple times around 8:30 p.m. as the game between Trenton Central and Notre Dame was ending. Glanton was taken to Capital Health Regional Medical Center in Trenton where he was pronounced dead at 9:05 p.m.

No arrests have been made. Onofri did not disclose a motive for the stabbing which is considered a homicide.

The Trentonian reported video of a fight in the concourse between “dozens” was posted online that included someone lying on the ground.

Trenton won the championship topping Notre Dame 64-49.

Onofri asked anyone with information about the stabbing to contact the Mercer County Homicide Task Force at 609-989-6406.

Trenton crime stats Trenton crime stats (MidJersey.news) loading...

A night of violence

A fight on the court between members of the Camden and Eastside High basketball teams at Cherry Hill East during the championship game of the Camden County Tournament final Thursday night led to the game’s suspension, according to the Cherry Hill Courier Post.

A ref whistled a foul in the second quarter which upset some members of the Camden Panthers who chased after Eastside players, the Courier Post reported.

Video shows spectators entering the court and joining the fight. Camden schools Senior Communications Manager Sheena Year told the Courier Post no one was injured during the fight.

Photos courtesy MidJersey.news

Police outside the Cure Insurance Arena in Trenton after a fatal stabbing 2/16/23 Police outside the Cure Insurance Arena in Trenton after a fatal stabbing 2/16/23 (Dennis Symons, MidJersey,news) loading...

Dan Alexander is a reporter for New Jersey 101.5. You can reach him at dan.alexander@townsquaremedia.com

Click here to contact an editor about feedback or a correction for this story.

NFL pros from New Jersey There are more than 60 active pros with NJ roots.

More than 10 players who made it to the NFL conference championship games this year have NJ ties — and four active NFL quarterbacks were born in the Garden State.

Some of them may even be on your fantasy football team.

LOOK: These are the most Instagrammed sports stadiums in the world OLBG analyzed Instagram hashtags & revealed the most Instagrammed sports stadiums across the world, including those here in the United States. The top 10 are listed below, based on available data from February 7, 2023.