Man dies after getting stuck in rooftop fan of NJ restaurant

Two Brothers From Italy Restaurant in Galloway (Google Street View)

GALLOWAY — A man found dead on top of a restaurant was trying to enter the restaurant when he became trapped inside a ventilator fan.

Galloway police said the man was found Monday morning just before 10 a.m. in the fan on the roof of the Two Brothers From Italy Restaurant in a shopping center on the White Horse Pike in the Pomona section.

Police Chief Donna Higbee told the Press of Atlantic City that someone broke into the restaurant through the roof three weeks ago.

The restaurant on its Facebook page said it was closed Tuesday and would reopen on Wednesday.

Police said the identity of the man is pending an investigation by the Southern Regional Medical Examiner's Office.

