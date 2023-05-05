Man charged with killing his brother’s wife and daughter in Roselle, NJ

🔴 Keisha Morrison and her daughter Kelsey were found dead in their Roselle home on April 18

🔴 Everoy Morrison has been held in Maryland on stolen vehicle charges

🔴 Mother and daughter were laid to rest on Saturday

ROSELLE — The brother-in-law of a woman found dead inside her home has been charged with her death.

Everoy L. Morrison, 44, of Roselle, was charged with first-degree murder and a number of weapons charges Friday in the April 18 deaths of Keisha Morrison, 45, and her 9-year-old daughter Kelsey Morrison.

Police were called to their home on West 7th Avenue in Roselle after the two were reported missing. Keisha Morrison’s sister-in-law, Atasha Scott, said in several interviews that Keisha Morrison's husband found his family's bodies wrapped in bedsheets next to an ax that had been used to kill them during a search of the house.

Everoy Morrison was arrested a day later in Maryland with Keisha Morrison's BMW and was called a person of interest in the case. He is still being held at the Baltimore County Detention Center on stolen vehicle charges awaiting extridiction to New Jersey.

Map showing Roselle and Baltimore County, Maryland Map showing Roselle and Baltimore County, Maryland (Canva) loading...

Living in the basement

Prosecutors confirmed Everoy L. Morrison had been living in the basement of the house at the time of their deaths. Scott, told NBC 4 New York that Everoy Morrison had lived in the basement of the home for two years but had been recently told to move out. She said that the family became "uncomfortable" with Everoy's presence and said he may have been jealous of his brother's life.

Kelsey Morrison would have turned 10 the Sunday after her death and was going to celebrate with a trip to Disney World, Scott told News 12 New Jersey.

“We are appreciative of the collaboration with the local and Maryland law enforcement agencies who assisted our Office in locating and apprehending the suspect,” Prosecutor Daniel said. “And we hope that this arrest can bring some small measure of comfort to all those grieving Keisha and Kelsey.”

Their funeral was held Saturday at the Chestnut Street Community Church in Roselle.

Dan Alexander is a reporter for New Jersey 101.5. You can reach him at dan.alexander@townsquaremedia.com

Click here to contact an editor about feedback or a correction for this story.

The 30 best rated schools in New Jersey Here are the top 30 schools statewide, based on their 2021-2022 New Jersey School Performance Reports — involving scores for language arts, math and attendance. (For an explanation of how the state calculates the "accountability indicator scores" and overall rating for each school, see page 90 of this reference guide.

The 30 worst rated schools in New Jersey Here are the 30 lowest-rated schools statewide, based on their 2021-2022 New Jersey School Performance Reports — involving scores for language arts, math and attendance. (For an explanation of how the state calculates the "accountability indicator scores" and overall rating for each school, see page 90 of this reference guide.