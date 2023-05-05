Man charged with killing his brother’s wife and daughter in Roselle, NJ
🔴 Keisha Morrison and her daughter Kelsey were found dead in their Roselle home on April 18
🔴 Everoy Morrison has been held in Maryland on stolen vehicle charges
🔴 Mother and daughter were laid to rest on Saturday
ROSELLE — The brother-in-law of a woman found dead inside her home has been charged with her death.
Everoy L. Morrison, 44, of Roselle, was charged with first-degree murder and a number of weapons charges Friday in the April 18 deaths of Keisha Morrison, 45, and her 9-year-old daughter Kelsey Morrison.
Police were called to their home on West 7th Avenue in Roselle after the two were reported missing. Keisha Morrison’s sister-in-law, Atasha Scott, said in several interviews that Keisha Morrison's husband found his family's bodies wrapped in bedsheets next to an ax that had been used to kill them during a search of the house.
Everoy Morrison was arrested a day later in Maryland with Keisha Morrison's BMW and was called a person of interest in the case. He is still being held at the Baltimore County Detention Center on stolen vehicle charges awaiting extridiction to New Jersey.
Living in the basement
Prosecutors confirmed Everoy L. Morrison had been living in the basement of the house at the time of their deaths. Scott, told NBC 4 New York that Everoy Morrison had lived in the basement of the home for two years but had been recently told to move out. She said that the family became "uncomfortable" with Everoy's presence and said he may have been jealous of his brother's life.
Kelsey Morrison would have turned 10 the Sunday after her death and was going to celebrate with a trip to Disney World, Scott told News 12 New Jersey.
“We are appreciative of the collaboration with the local and Maryland law enforcement agencies who assisted our Office in locating and apprehending the suspect,” Prosecutor Daniel said. “And we hope that this arrest can bring some small measure of comfort to all those grieving Keisha and Kelsey.”
Their funeral was held Saturday at the Chestnut Street Community Church in Roselle.
Dan Alexander is a reporter for New Jersey 101.5. You can reach him at dan.alexander@townsquaremedia.com
Click here to contact an editor about feedback or a correction for this story.