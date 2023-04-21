‘Jealous’ brother-in-law arrested: NJ woman, 9-year-old daughter found axed to death

🔴 Keisha Morrison and her daughter were found dead inside their Roselle home

🔴 The Union County Prosecutor's Office had not disclosed details about their deaths

🔴 Brother-in-law Everoy J. Morrison was arrested in Maryland with Keisha's BMW

ROSELLE — The investigation continues into the deaths of a mother and her 9-year-old daughter inside their Roselle home as pieces of what happened Wednesday come together.

Authorities have arrested the live-in brother-in-law of the slain mother although officials have not announced homicide charges against him. Relatives told the media that the mother's husband found his family's bodies wrapped in bedsheets next to an ax that had been used to kill them.

The Union County Prosecutor’s Office has not yet released details about their deaths but Linden Mayor Derek Armstead and several family members identified the victims as Keisha Morrison and her daughter Kelsey Morrison.

The slain mother's brother-in-law, Everoy J. Morrison, 44, of Roselle, has been identified by authorities as a person of interest.

Maryland State Police said he was stopped Wednesday afternoon off Route 695 northwest of Baltimore while driving a BMW 750. He was being held on stolen vehicle charges at the Baltimore County Detention Center

Map showing Roselle and Baltimore County, Maryland Map showing Roselle and Baltimore County, Maryland (Canva) loading...

Brother-in-law lived in the basement

Keisha Morrison’s sister-in-law, Atasha Scott, told NBC 4 New York that Everoy Morrison had lived in the basement of the home for two years but was recently told to move out. Scott said that the family became "uncomfortable" with Everoy's presence and said he may have been jealous of his brother's life.

Scott said her brother, Gary Morrison, found the bodies of his wife and daughter wrapped in bedsheets under a bed. He also discovered an ax between two mattresses.

Kelsey Morrison would have turned 10 on Sunday and was going to celebrate with a trip to Disney World, Scott told News 12 New Jersey.

Morrison home on West 7th Ave in Roselle Morrison home on West 7th Ave in Roselle (Kyle Mazza/UNF NEWS) loading...

Dan Alexander is a reporter for New Jersey 101.5.

Click here to contact an editor about feedback or a correction for this story.

