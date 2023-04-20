Mother, daughter found dead inside Roselle, NJ home, reports say

🔴 Family members called police when the 10-year-old girl didn't show up at school

🔴 Roselle police found a large amount of blood inside a bedroom

ROSELLE – A mother and her 10-year-daughter were found dead inside their home Wednesday afternoon and a family member in custody in Maryland, according to several reports.

Police went to the home on East 7th Avenue after being contacted by family members when her 10-year-old daughter did not show up at school Wednesday, sources close to the investigation told RLS Metro Breaking News. Police found a large amount of blood in a bedroom.

The victims looked like they had been struck by a heavy object, police said.

RLS reported a suspect in the case who lived at the home was taken into custody in Maryland after being found driving the mother's car.

Map showing schools near 7th Avenue in Union Map showing schools near 7th Avenue in Union (Canva( loading...

Schools on lockdown

Roselle police closed Seventh Avenue between Pine and Locust streets on Wednesday afternoon and requested nearby schools be put on lockdown. Schools in the immediate area include the Leonard V. Moore Middle School, Roselle Catholic High School and Abraham Clark High School as well as the Roselle Board of Education.

The order was lifted around 3 p.m.

Neighbors told News 12 New Jersey they saw two bodies removed from the home on stretchers. Police remained at the house until Thursday morning.

Union County Prosecutor's Office spokeswoman Lauren Farinas told New Jersey 101.5 there was an investigation at that location but would not disclose any details.

Dan Alexander is a reporter for New Jersey 101.5. You can reach him at dan.alexander@townsquaremedia.com

Click here to contact an editor about feedback or a correction for this story.

