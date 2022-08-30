FRENCHTOWN — A borough man has been arrested and charged in connection with the theft and damage of multiple flags supporting the LGBTQ community earlier this month.

An investigation into the Aug. 8 incident continues, according to the Hunterdon County Prosecutor's Office, but for now, 30-year-old Justin Settembrino has been charged with bias intimidation, criminal mischief, and two counts of theft of moveable property.

Settembrino was positively identified as a person in surveillance video who was stealing the flags in question, according to authorities. On Aug. 28, Frenchtown police were dispatched to a report of several pride flags recovered in the Delaware River.

Anyone with information related to the pride flag case is asked to contact Frenchtown police at 908-996-4820 or the criminal investigations unit of the prosecutor's office at 908-788-1129.

Dino Flammia is a reporter for New Jersey 101.5. You can reach him at dino.flammia@townsquaremedia.com

