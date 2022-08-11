FRENCHTOWN — Between Sunday and Monday, 11 flags supporting the transgender and LGBTQ communities were stolen from or damaged at multiple residences throughout this Hunterdon County borough, according to officials.

The county prosecutor's office and Frenchtown police are requesting the public's assistance in what they're calling a bias crime investigation.

To help move things along, Hunterdon County Crime Stoppers is offering a cash reward of $2,500 for information that leads to an arrest.

Anyone with information can contact the prosecutor's office at 908-788-1129 or the local police department at 908-996-4820. Anonymous tips can be made by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-321-0010 or by using this form.

Dino Flammia is a reporter for New Jersey 101.5. You can reach him at dino.flammia@townsquaremedia.com

